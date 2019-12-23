Hip-Hop Wired’s Last-Minute 2019 Gift Guide For Gamers & Techies

We get it, everyone doesn’t have all the free time in the world to shop for Christmas presents, so it’s very understandable you kept putting gift buying off or been waiting to put an exclamation point on your Christmas shopping. When it comes to gamers and technophiles, it can be a little hard to shop for them, especially if they don’t tell you exactly what it is they want.

It’s even more difficult because what do you get someone who probably has everything when it comes to the latest gadgets and video games. Well, that’s where we come in to lend a helping hand. There are plenty of games, essential accessories, personalization items hell even an arcade cabinet. On top of that, the latest wearables, phone sanitizing equipment, and battery packs to make sure your powerful iPhone 11 or Pro Max lasts the day.

You peep all the great last-minute gift ideas in the gallery below.

1. Skinit Console Skins Source:Skinit Want that brand new PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch, or smartphone you got for Christmas to stand out from the rest? Then a Skinit Skin is a perfect gift. For only $39.99, you can purchase a bundle that features skins for both the system and two controllers for whatever console you own. There are plenty of designs to choose from, ranging from your favorite Marvel or DC superheroes, sports teams, or fashion prints. You can head to http://www.skinit.com to browse the company’s impressive collection of skins.

2. MARVEL SUPER HEROES ARCADE CABINET – SPECIAL EDITION Source:Arcade1Up You ever wanted to own an arcade machine in your crib? Arecade1up is giving you that chance by selling fully functional arcade cabinets that don’t take up tremendous amounts of room. The custom Machine sports Dimensions: 45.8″ H (57.8″ H w/ riser) x 22.75″ D x 19″ W, comes with Sanwa joysticks and buttons plus 3 games in 1. You can head to arcade1up.com to cop one for only $399.99.

3. Xbox Game Pass (6 Months) Source:Xbox You’re gonna need some games to play you power up that brand new Xbox One X or Xbox One S. That’s why a 6-month game pass for $59.99 is the perfect add-on. You can purchase a subscription at target.com or head to https://www.microsoft.com/p/xbox-game-pass-ultimate/cfq7ttc0khs0/0007 and get 3 months for $1 when you purchase Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

4. Sony Playstation 4 1TB Source:PlayStation If you have been strictly gaming one Xbox One and been contemplating a trying out a PS4, now is the best time to do so. With the next generation of consoles on the horizon, the PS4 is still THE best place to play thanks in large part to better exclusive games. You can cop one for $299.99 right now at BestBuy.com.

5. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One X Bundle Source:EA This is the single-player Star Wars adventure game you have been waiting for. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of the years best games and would be the perfect gift for a gamer but for a Star Wars fan as well. You can still pick up a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle at BestBuy.com $199.99 or by itself for $44.99.

6. Nintendo Switch Lite Source:Nintendo of America The little brother to the insanely popular hybrid system the Nintendo Switch is absolutely perfect for the gamer on the go. While it lacks the full functionality of the Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite is perfect when you want to play some Luigi’s Mansion 3 during your commute to and from work. You can pick up one for $199.99 at Bestbuy.com.

7. iPad mini Source:apple The iPad mini made a big comeback in 2019 and this time boasting Apple’s latest technology under the hood as well as Apple Pencil ($99.00) support. You can pick one up at Apple.com in two different options, $399 for the WIFI only model or $529 for WIFI/Cellular device.

8. PhoneSoap 3 Source:PhoneSoap 3 Guess what? No matter how much you wipe your phone down, it could still be filthy. That’s where PhoneSoap 3 comes in. The device promises to kill .99 percent of germs, including the cold and flu virus, using UV-based technology. The device will safely sanitize both your phone and the case and promises to fit all smartphone sizes. You can pick one up at phonesoap.com for $79.95.

9. Wearables From Apple & Samsung Source:Apple/Samsung Wearables are the move and both Samsung and Apple have great options. For the Apple fan, you can’t go wrong with the Apple Watch Series 5 ($399) and AirPod Pros ($29). For the Samsung enthusiast the Galaxy Buds ($110.99) and Galaxy Watch Active 2 ($249.99) all available at Bestbuy.com.

10. UpRight Go 2 Source:UpRight Go 2 If you noticed that terrible posture the techie or gamer in your life has, then this gift will help them out immensely. The UpRight Go 2 is a small device that is worn on your upper back that will help you combat slouching. Of course, it is paired with a companion app on your phone to send you a “gentle vibration” to warn you when you’re slouching. You can purchase one from uprightpose.com for $99.95.

11. 49″ Class Q60R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) Source:Samsung Electrionics To get the optimal picture and soak in those amazing graphics while playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you’re going to need a new television. With new 8K television’s coming, 4K TV’s are becoming very affordable and you can now scoop a 49″ Class Q60R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) for $599 right now on Samsung.com

12. Seagate Game Drives For Xbox One and PlayStation 4 Source:Seagate Last but certainly not least, memory is most important when gaming, and you’re going to need a lot of storage space when you start purchasing games on your Xbox One X or PS4 Pro. Thankfully Seagate got you and is selling 2TB external hard drives for both Xbox One and PS4 for $79.99. You can head to BestBuy.com right now to take advantage of the great price.