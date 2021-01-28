LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It was just announced that legend, fashion icon, and actresspassed earlier today at the age of 96. Trailblazing her way through fashion and film, she leaves behind a legacy that will touch our generation and beyond. The award-winning actress depicted Black excellence and her presence will be greatly missed.

At 96-years young, Ms. Cicely lived through some of life’s most challenging and triumphant moments. Her career began during an era that undermined and devalued Black lives. Still, she was able to power through racial unrest and establish a long-lasting career for herself. She passed with three Primetime Emmy Awards, four Black Reel Awards, one Screen Actors Guild Award, one Tony Award, an honorary Academy Award, a Peabody Award, and an Oscar nomination. She was also given the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

The Harlem-born pioneer dabbled in both modeling and acting, which explains her infatuation with gorgeous, show-stopping garments. You can tell fashion pumped through her blood. There was no pattern too bold, no color too bright, and no fabric too obscure for her to wear. Most of the time, she was dressed by her designer friend B. Michael. After years of working together, he knew exactly what she liked and executed each look perfectly.

Ms. Cicely’s memoir, ‘Just As I Am,’ was published earlier this week. There she details the highs and lows of her life, and how she turned it all into a career that sustained love, divorce, racism and much more.

As part of Oprah’s Master Class, Cicely Tyson recalled her fight for equality and change.

Today honor the Black pioneer who gave us 73 years of her life to us as an actress, model, and icon. Take a look at some of her red carpet looks over the years.

Rest in Peace.

Honoring A Legend: Black Pioneer Cicely Tyson Passes Away At The Age Of 96 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com