Power 107.5 CLOSE

Howard Stern might be the most famous shock jock of his era but it appears he’s using his massive platform to call out the recent comments made by Ye aka Kanye West . During a broadcast of his wildly popular radio show, Stern compared the Chicago superstar to Adolf Hitler.

Howard Stern unnecessarily opened his jabs at Kanye West to say he doesn’t know much about him because he’s not into the “rap scene” but then launched into a discussion about Ye’s antics of late. Stern, 68, then turned his attention to Ye’s antisemitic comments and how tough it was for him growing up Jewish in New York.

Stern then turned his attention to Ye’s recent appearance on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show in which Ye performed the interview from a moving car.

“If a newspaper article doesn’t point out the fact that you’re some sort of designer or genius, maybe that’s not because they’re Jewish, but maybe because they just don’t put that much thought into who the f*ck you are and what your business is,” Stern said.

“Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he’s like Hitler,” Stern concluded in the segment on Ye.

On Twitter, Howard Stern is trending due to his comments on Ye with some mentioning the fact that the radio host himself has a problematic past. We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

[salute to Mediate]

—

Photo: Getty

The post Howard Stern Takes Aim At Kanye West, Compared Him To Hitler appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Howard Stern Takes Aim At Kanye West, Compared Him To Hitler was originally published on hiphopwired.com