Hypebeast Alert: Supreme And Timberland Collaborate On New Collection

While the world waits to see when we can get back to our regular day to day the hype must go on. Two brands are rolling out an outdoor inspired drop.
Supreme has announced an upcoming collection with Timberland. The two brands have worked to update the Euro Hiker Low boot. This low top features a patent leather upper panel with a nylon canvas collar and recycled rubber outsoles. These feet pieces will be available in a mustard yellow, triple black and and ketchup red colorways.
Also in the mix are crewneck sweaters that feature a co-branding scheme that incorporates both company logos with “Wind, Water, Earth And Sky.” copy. Enthusiasts can make their cypher complete with matching 6-panel hats in six different tones.
The Supreme x Timberland collection will be available online only starting March 26 as all Supreme stores in the United States, United Kingdom and France are temporarily closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Shipping fees will be waived on all orders over $150. You can see the collection below.
Photo: Supreme
