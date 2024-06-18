Listen Live
News

Ime Udoka Cooked On X After Boston Celtics Win NBA Championship

Published on June 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

Ime Udoka, currently the coach for the Houston Rockets, found his name trending on X this morning (June 18) after his former team, the Boston Celtics, captured their 18th NBA championship on Monday. Because the game is the game, Ime Udoka is getting cooked on the social media network for fumbling the bag and other choice digs as expected.

The Boston Celtics put on a masterclass in basketball efficiency last night, taking out the Dallas Mavericks with ease after getting walloped last Friday on the Mavs’ home court. The team the Celtics put on the floor last night was comprised of players Udoka coached, during his years with the franchise.

As most know, Udoka was suspended by the Celtics organization for the entire 2022-23 season for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a woman who also worked for the team. Assistant coach Joe Mazzula assumed head coaching duties, leading the team to victory in the 2024 NBA Finals with Jaylen Brown earning the Finals MVP trophy.

Udoka was a beloved coach for the Celtics and got the team to the 2022 NBA Finals, but bumped into a still feisty Golden State Warriors team despite going up 2-1 in the series. It was assumed that the Celtics would eventually reach this level again under his leadership but the controversy proved to be too meddlesome.

Further, Udoka’s relationship with actress Nia Long also suffered an end due to the issues stemming from the relationship with the Celtics employee. If there is one bright spot, Udoka, despite the stain on his name, managed to secure another head coaching gig with Houston, although the team didn’t perform up to the standards befitting of its young and talented core.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans are frying up Ime Udoka as his former team basks in glory. Check out the replies below.

Photo: Getty

Ime Udoka Cooked On X After Boston Celtics Win NBA Championship  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trending
Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Two Dead, Two Injured in Columbus Nightclub Shooting

12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Leah Lemonade's X Amora Lex
Family & Parenting

Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

The 614 Day Function 2024
Events

614 Day Function

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 37 items
Entertainment

614 Day Function: Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and MORE

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Our Moments

TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME

THE 7TH ANNUAL SUMMER614 CONCERT COVER 30 items
Entertainment

Everything You Missed at Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Father's Day UGC | iOne Local Sales | 2024-05-20
Contests

Fathers Day Contest: Every Kid Needs a Super Hero!

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close