From her hightop fade to draping hoods to her love for exaggerated shoulder pads,has and will always be our Black fashion icon and the walking embodiment of the word “camp.”

Whether on a runway, a magazine cover, or the Afropunk mainstage, the androgynous statuesque stunna knows how to make a statement with her edgy style and authenticity. Born in Spanish Town, Jamaica in 1948, the model, singer and actress has never been one to buckle under the pressure to conform, she has always been her own woman, a woman who put herself, and loved herself first.

“One boyfriend told me that I loved myself too much. I thought, Well, you can love a boyfriend too much, but you can’t love yourself too much. Sometimes you have to love yourself to keep yourself whole,” she wrote in her 2015 memoir, I’ll Never Write My Memoirs.

Fashion was a part of her self-love:

ICONIC!

Now, whether she likes or not, which she does not, she has inspired generations of celebrity fashion but has always been clear, she isn’t being them, they are being her.

“Trends come along and people say ‘Follow that trend’”, she wrote in her memoir. “There’s a lot of that around at the moment: ‘Be like Sasha Fierce. Be like Miley Cyrus. Be like Rihanna. Be like Lady Gaga. Be like Rita Ora and Sia. Be like Madonna.’ I cannot be like them – except to the extent that they are already being like me.”

Well, to celebrate her 72nd birthday today (May 19), here are 9 Black women who paid homage to Grace Jones, but always remembered who did it first.

Imitation Situation: 9 Stars Inspired By Grace Jones’ Revolutionary Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com