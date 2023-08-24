Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

RNB Philly’s own Amanda Seales came to Philadelphia to give her Philly fans an exclusive sneak peek of her Political Comedy Documentary “In Amanda We Trust”. The Documentary starts out with a phone call and social media segment where she’s influenced to run for president.

RELATED: Urban One Welcomes Comedian-Actress Amanda Seales to Philly For Her Own Show!

She then takes her inquiries to congress to talk to different representatives in our U.S. government. Amanda Seales then hit the streets to talk to the people of America to see how much they actually know about their country’s government, in comparison to the insane amount of pop culture memories that aren’t nearly as important, but are somehow ingrained into our memory.

This comedic documentary is palpable for the average person with novice knowledge of our U.S. Government and how it operates. Amanda Seales does a great job informing the audience of what they don’t know. Most importantly, although she does not have all the answers, she is diligently willing to be a student of the game to find the answers to the tough questions that she, and the rest of America, has for the big wigs in the White House.

‘In Amanda We Trust’ will be shown in theaters Friday August 25th!

Check out the recap from the ‘In Amanda We Trust’ Philly premier below!

RELATED: Educators Take A Stand in Florida Is Marcus Jordan Marrying Larsa Pippen? | The Amanda Seales Show

RELATED: Group Chat: Therapy, Hip Hop, and Community | The Amanda Seales Show

‘In Amanda We Trust’ Movie Screening ‘Seales The Deal’ in Philly was originally published on rnbphilly.com