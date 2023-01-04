HomeMusic

In The Kitchen: The Third ‘Tabitha Brown For Target’ Collection Revealed

Tabitha Brown's 3rd Target Collection

Source: Courtesy of Target / Target


Last year, Target announced an ongoing partnership with actress, author and social media phenomenon Tabitha Brown, encompassing four limited-time-only collections. Celebrated for her daily doses of encouragement, Tabitha Brown teamed up with Target to deliver positive wellbeing and joy for guests through Brown’s vibrant and inspirational style. The collections span categories across apparel, swim and accessories items, home and office, food and kitchenware, entertaining and more.

Tabitha Brown for Target is a progression of Target’s existing relationship with Brown, who has been an influencer partner for two years. She has inspired Target guests and team members alike with her joyful words of encouragement. In addition, this partnership is one of the many ways Target is continuing to support Black-owned businesses and partner with Black creators and designers, as part of the retailer’s Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) commitment.

The first collection included apparel, swim and accessories items, in bright hues and bold patterns that are easy to mix and match. The second one was all about brightening up your home and expressing yourself with bold prints and colors. Pillows, mugs, vases, nesting trays and even chairs were included in the second installment.

Today (January 4), the third all-new limited-edition Tabitha Brown for Target collection has been revealed. The latest collection, in partnership with the two-time Emmy nominated actress, two-time New York Times bestselling author, and social media phenomenon is all about nourishment for the mind, body, and soul – offering an assortment of Tab-approved vegan food, cookware and kitchen essentials, tableware and entertaining items. The collection includes delightful everyday favorites for the kitchen and pantry that will bring love to every home and gathering.    

Beginning Sunday, January 8, guests can shop the third Tabitha Brown for Target collection – with most items under $10 – on Target.com and in most Target stores. The collection will also be available via Target’s contactless same-day pickup options, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, while supplies last. Check out some photos of the new collection below!

In The Kitchen: The Third ‘Tabitha Brown For Target’ Collection Revealed  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Seat At The Table

Seat At The Table Source:Target

2. All Smiles

All Smiles Source:Target

3. Cook Up

Cook Up Source:Target

4. Clap For The Collection

Clap For The Collection Source:Target

5. Flip It

Flip It Source:Target

6. Very Good

Very Good Source:Target

7. Who Wants Breakfast?

Who Wants Breakfast? Source:Target

Images from Tabitha Brown’s Third Target Collection target,tabitha brown

8. Cookout Ready

Cookout Ready Source:Target

9. Accessorize

Accessorize Source:Target

10. Burger Break

Burger Break Source:Target

11. Cut It, Cut It

Cut It, Cut It Source:Target

12. Giving Flowers

Giving Flowers Source:Target

13. Aesthetically Pleasing, Right?

Aesthetically Pleasing, Right? Source:Target

14. Perfect For Serving

Perfect For Serving Source:Target

15. Tabitha Brown’s 3rd Target Collection

Tabitha Brown's 3rd Target Collection Source:Target

Images from Tabitha Brown’s Third Target Collection target,tabitha brown

16. Mm, Mm, Good

Mm, Mm, Good Source:Target

17. Tabitha Taste Testing

Tabitha Taste Testing Source:Target

18. Sharing Is Caring

Sharing Is Caring Source:Target

19. The Joy Food Brings

The Joy Food Brings Source:Target

20. Everybody Eats

Everybody Eats Source:Target

21. Plated

Plated Source:Target

22. Blessed

Blessed Source:Target

23. Tabitha For Target

Tabitha For Target Source:Target
Close