Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

Published on June 24, 2024

Julio Foolio aka Charles Jones II

Source: @julio_foolio / Instagram

Charles Jones II, notably known as Julio Foolio, was shot and killed outside a Florida hotel.

RELATED: Julio Foolio Shot &amp; Killed At Florida Hotel After Reportedly Dropping His Location

According to local outlet First Coast News, Julio Foolio, a Jacksonville, Florida native, was celebrating his birthday at various locations in Tampa, Florida. In attempt to bring the masses to his celebration, Julio made his location public information on inviting social media users by asking them to ‘push up at 5:30’ which invited some ultimately unwelcoming guests.
“We jus got to here for my pool party Tampa Florida if you already got the addy pull up at 6-6:30” Julio wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 
Outside of Julio openly inviting guests to his birthday celebration, the public is accusing multiple people for setting up Julio Foolio’s demise. One of these accused, is Julio’s friend (name unknown) who also had an affiliation with some of Julio’s ‘opps’ whom he previously had issues with. “Julio’s new ‘friend’ wasn’t new. He was a opp playing chess” one social media user posted.

Another women who goes by the profile name “Dollface” on X, has been facing heavy scrutiny for her alleged involvement in the demise of Julio Foolio. She made a post on X in which fans of Julio assumed she was at the Party that Julio gave an open invitation to.

“the grown people at Foolio party that’s why the spaces not jumping fr” Dollface posted, referring to the small amount of people that was in the ‘spaces’ live audio chat room because they were all at the party. Julio Foolio’s fans did not interpret her post that way, as they began blinding accusing her as an accomplice. 

Dollface was quick to dispel the piling rumours of her involvement by clearing the air on social media.

“I don’t have Instagram so that post y’all sharing above my post isn’t mine & I’m NOT in Tampa.” Dollface made clear on X. She then went on to further exonerate herself by adding proof of the person who posted on Instagram while at Julio’s party.

“y’all drunk and need to do y’all research please. this h** @ name literally in the screenshot” Dollface wrote.

https://twitter.com/bintouranelle/status/1804940751320547417

Julio was celebrating his 26th birthday.

 Check out social media reactions to the passing of Julio Foolio below!

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

