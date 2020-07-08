Normally when a celebrity name trends on social media, we automatically think that a tragedy happened to our fav, but luckily, this was not the case. A Twitter user shared her frustration in the pickings of men suggesting that hard men are hard to find.
She twisted, “They do not make n***as this fine no more dawg. I’ve looked. They not at brunch. They not at church. They not at the club. They not at Publix. Nowhere,” with a photo of Morris Chestnut.
After sharing her feelings with the Twitter timeline, other women joined in on the appreciation of the actor. From reminiscing on the memorable roles, admiring his skin, and acknowledging his body, all the girls are giving Morris his flowers.
In honor of the Twitter proclaimed holiday, here is your moment to appreciate him as well…
It’s Morris Chestnut Appreciation Day! Women Admire Morris Chestnut’s Looks Making Him A Trending Topic was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com