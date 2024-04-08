Listen Live
Music

J. Cole Calls Dissing Kendrick Lamar The “Lamest Sh-t” He Ever Did, Social Media Reacts

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty


That Kendrick Lamar diss that J. Cole dropped on Friday? He’s already recanted it.

The North Carolina rapper was on stage this weekend, performing at his Dreamville Festival when he spoke about how proud he was of his latest project, Might Delete Later.

However, that title proved to be a little too on the nose for the album’s last track, “7 Minute Drill.”

“I’m so proud of Might Delete Later, except for one part. It’s one part of that sh-t that makes me feel like, man that’s the lamest sh-t I did in my f-cking life, right?” he told the crowd. “I damn near had a relapse… I ain’t gonna lie to y’all. The past two days have felt terrible. It let me know how good I’ve been sleeping for the past 10 years.”

Then, he not only seemed apologetic about the diss but went on to praise Kendrick.

“I want to say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherf**kers to ever touch a f-cking microphone?” he added.

He then instructed his manager to delete the song from streaming services, proving that he really does regret the barbs he took at Kendrick.

The so-called beef started a few weeks ago when Kendrick responded to Cole rapping, “Love when they argue the hardest MC/ Is it K-Dot, is it Aubrey, or me?/ We the big three like we started a league.”

K. Dot wasn’t feeling the camaraderie and said, “F-ck the big three, n-gga it’s just big me,” on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.”

On Friday, Cole responded with bars like “He still doin’ shows but fell off like the Simpsons” and critiques his entire discography, calling his material boring.

While Cole was addressed in Kenrick’s diss, many of the Cali rapper’s bars were directed at Drake who’s yet to respond.

Apologizing for a diss is unheard of in hip-hop; see how social media is reacting to the about-face below.

J. Cole Calls Dissing Kendrick Lamar The “Lamest Sh-t” He Ever Did, Social Media Reacts  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Trending
18 items
Music

J. Cole Calls Dissing Kendrick Lamar The “Lamest Sh-t” He Ever Did, Social Media Reacts

Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Travelers In The West Hit The Road Flocking To Destinations To Witness Monday's Eclipse In Totality
Nia Noelle

DIY Solar Eclipse Glasses: Step By Step How to Make Your Own

Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

POWER MUSIC CURATOR NICKI MINAJ
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See Nicki Minaj!

Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' - Inside
Celebrity Gossip

Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo
Home

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close