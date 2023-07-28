James Harden Catches Stray Social Media Bullets in ‘Best SG in NBA’ Debate

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

James Harden is undoubtedly one of the best Shooting Guards in NBA history. Harden has built his name up to stand the test of time, being remembered forever with his stylish eurostep, unguardable crossover and trademarked step-back jumpshot. Harden has a lengthy NBA list of accomplishments that stacks up next to the best of ’em. One of the pivotal pieces needed to give him leverage in the ‘greatest ever’ conversation, alike many other NBA greats, is winning an NBA Championship.

But without a Championship, Harden has still found his way into the ‘best shooting guard ever’ conversation. ESPN took to social media to find out in what order do these three al-time great NBA shooting guards rank between Dwyane Wade, Allen Iverson, and James Harden. ”

“In what order would you rank these SG’s?” NBA on ESPN posted on Instagram.

“Why is harden on this post ?” one user commented.

” another user commented. “How dare y’all put harden on this list” another user commented.

However, there were a number of people who came to Harden’s rescue, validating why he rightfully should be in this discussion.

The disrespect on harden is crazy” read one commented “I started watching basketball because of prime Harden, so I gotta stick with The Beard.” said another Instagram user.

Join the debate and comment below! Where do you rank #1-3: Dwyane Wade, Allen Iverson, and James Harden

Check out the Social Media Debate on who’s the best below!

