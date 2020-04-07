CLOSE
Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

Posted April 7, 2020

A 22-year old artist from New Jersey named Coi Leray stepped on the scene recently, creating an organic buzz by making good music and dating (now her ex) boyfriend Trippie Redd. We just found out Coi Leray’s father is Benzino and we are SHOCKED!

If you didn’t know, Benizo is a rapper who’s had a long career making music and even showing up on the ‘Love & Hip-Hop ATL.’ He is also well known for being one of the few people not afraid to go toe-to-toe with Eminem. Check out photos of his beautiful daughter, Coi Leray, below!

