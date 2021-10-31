Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction

What a night! And best of all, it all took place in The Land: That’s right, the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony went down in Cleveland last night (October 30), bringing with it generations of talent and memories of the music that served as life’s soundtrack for millions.
This year’s inductees included Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Tina Turner, The Foo Fighters, Gil Scott-Heron and several others. But it wasn’t about celebrating talent and handing out shiny trophies. Performances created a thrill-ride of their own. Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez and Eminem were just a few notable names to pay homage to the icons that helped inspire their art.
Check out the photos below, as we were on hand for this historic night in music history!
1. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – InsideSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
2. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – InsideSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Clarence Avant and Dave Chappelle shake hands during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
3. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – InsideSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Jay Z watches performances onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
4. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – InsideSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Jay-Z attends the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
5. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – InsideSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Inductee LL Cool J (L) and Jay-Z attend the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
6. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-ROCKSource:Getty
LL Cool J poses in the press room following his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio on October 30, 2021.
7. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – ArrivalsSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Bevy Smith (L) Cedric the Entertainer attends the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
8. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – ArrivalsSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: H.E.R. attends the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
9. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – InsideSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: H.E.R. and Keith Urban perform onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
10. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – InsideSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Angela Bassett inducts Tina Turner onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
11. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – InsideSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Jennifer Lopez and LL Cool J perform onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
12. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – InsideSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Dr. Dre and Eminem pose backstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
13. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – InsideSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: LL Cool J (L) and Eminem perform onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
14. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – InsideSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
15. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – InsideSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: LL Cool J poses backstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.