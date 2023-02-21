Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

It’s official, ATL’s own, Jermaine Dupri will be going against hitmaker extraordinaire, Diddy . Now let’s keep it real, we’ve gotten some of our favorite songs from both of these producers. Diddy with ‘I Need a Girl Part 1 & 2’, I’ll Be Missing You, to even some current ones like his smash with Bryson Tiller, ‘Gotta Move On’.

Now JD’s hits get the party going every time with songs like, ‘I Think They Like Me’, ‘Jump’, & the 2001’s summer anthem ‘Where The Party At’. Now the question is, WHO GOT THE BETTER CATALOG? Not only that, but to make this historic event even bigger, it will take place in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. ATLiens from around the world are going hard for the hometown hero.

Check out some of the best reactions to the announcement of Jermaine Dupri vs Diddy

Jermaine Dupri vs. Diddy?! ATL Twitter Says JD Ain’t Goin’ Out SAD! was originally published on majicatl.com