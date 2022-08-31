Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

We’ve been in love with Jodie Turner-Smith since we saw her in

Queen & Slim

. The gorgeous actress is a walking muse, and her entire existence is fly. She’s been serving looks on a gold platter at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, and we must pay homage to the richly melanated goddess.

Thanks to her creative fashion stylists, Wayman and Micah, Turner-Smith has literally been a head-turner in haute couture looks while soaking up the festivities at the film festival. She has effortlessly been emanating Grace Jones vibes in Gucci looks that belong in an art museum. Because this sister is so debonair and stylish, to say the least, it is only right we honor three of her Venice Film Festival looks below. Check it out!

Jodie Turner-Smith Proves She Is A Style Goddess At The Venice Film Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com