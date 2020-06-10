John Boyega’s Tweet Praising Black Women For Their Prayers Turns Into Sinfully Delightful #BlackTwitter Thread

We officially deemed John Boyega our woke Yoruba bae after he told racists to go perform fellatio (use your imagination) and his poignant speech at the #BlackLiveMatters protests.
We stan a woke king and John is saying and doing everything right. The Star Wars actor gave Black women credit for helping his hair grow with their prayers. Swoons. We be growing stuff.
His tweet sent heat waves through the collective panties of Black women on #BlackTwitter and his replies and DMs are filled with proposals. Even The Real host Loni Love chimed in
The comments are pretty hilarious. See a few, below:
1. Twitter Proposal
How many times is this, sis?
2. Is It Hot In Here?
Anyone else feel like they’re melting?
3. The Prayers Continue…
The pulpit agrees.
4. First Comes Love, Then Comes Marriage
And then comes the baby carriage?
5. Perfect Score
The decision is unanimous, John is a fan favorite. We give him a 10 across the board.
6. X-Rated
Skip right past first base.
7. NSFW
And the panties continue to melt off.
8. The Righteous
Let the church say amen!
9. Taking Care Of Bae Like…
In the voice of Taraji in Baby Boy, “Imma cook, Imma clean.”
10. Prayers As Powerful As Castor Oil
Prayers from Black women have shown proven results. Okurr!
11. Just A Touch
Asking for a friend.
12. Daddy Forreal?
Does John have a family he doesn’t know abut.
13. Prayers + Moisture
And it grows beards too.
14. Breakfast In Bed
Scrambled or fertilized?