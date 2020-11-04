The NBA better be ready. John Wall looks hungrier than ever.

Video footage of professional ballers in the gym going ham on recreation all-stars should be taken with a grain of salt becuase of the fact they are insanely better than their competition. Washington Wizards all-star point guard John Wall, who has been on an injury-induced 17-month hiatus, has NBA Twitter hyped thanks to recent footage of him in the gym get B U C K E T S.

Wall was joined by James Harden, PJ Tucker, Andre Drummond, Trevor Ariza, and Michael Beasley for a pickup game in Miami, Florida. Travis Scott, a Houston Rocket fan, was on hand to witness the players get in some offseason work in the footage shared by development trainer Stanley Remy.

Wall, who hasn’t seen an NBA court since suffering a devastating Achilles injury, is in absolutely phenomenal shape as he goes head-to-head with the league’s scoring champion James Harden. Wall can be seen pulling off his signature behind the back move, taking it to the rim with ease and nailing his jump shot efficiently in the video footage.

John Wall, James Harden, Michael Beasley, Andre Drummond & P.J. Tucker all playing pick-up ball 🔥 (via @RemyTraining23, remy_runs_miami, themiamiperimeter/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/4mPlZLagnv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2020

Now, again, this isn’t the same pace as an NBA game, and the competition isn’t on that level, but this is definitely a good sign for Washington Wizards fans and Bradley Beal, who had to carry the team all the way into the NBA Bubble despite having an anemic 24-40 record.

We’re just happy to see Wall balling again. You can peep the reactions to the John Wall And 1 Mixtape-ish video in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty

John Wall Back: New Video Footage of The Point Guard In The Gym Getting Buckets Has NBA Twitter Hyped was originally published on hiphopwired.com