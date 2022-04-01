Jokes On You: 5 Of Our Favorite Celebrity Pranks On April Fools’ Day [Gallery]

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Everyone plays way too much. Today is the first of the month, and it is also widely regarded as April Fools’ Day. We will share the silly holiday’s origin and some of our favorite celebrity April Fool’s Day pranks.

There are similar holidays in ancient Rome and Britain, but the eldest historical reference comes from a Flemish poem written in 1561. According to a history of the holiday written by Stephen Wince of the Library of Congress’ American Folklife Center, one nobleman sends his servant on “fool’s errands” on April 1.

According to History.com, some historians speculate that April Fools’ Day dates back to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. In the Julian Calendar, as in the Hindu calendar, the new year began with the spring equinox around April 1. People who didn’t get the news in time or failed to acknowledge the new start of the new year became the butt of jokes and consequently called, “April fools.”

Some pranks included having paper fish placed on their backs and being referred to as “poisson d’avril” (April fish), said to symbolize a young, easily caught fish and a gullible person.

The Catholic Church is also credited for making April Fools’ Day a thing. The religion celebrated a carnival-like “Feast of Fools,” originally held in medieval France and England on Jan. 1. It was practiced but was banned by the 15th century, but the holiday still continued for hundreds of years.

By the 19th century, April Fools’ Day become a mainstay of American culture. So much that celebrities and fans alike celebrate with pregnancy pranks and unlikely changes for the sake of jokes and laughter.

In the spirit of the virtually silly holiday, check out a list of our favorite celebrity pranks on April Fools’ Day below.

