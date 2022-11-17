Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The holidays are here, and the shopping has commenced! While holiday shopping can be fun and exciting, it can also be pretty stressful. Of course, you can always buy gift cards and call it a day. But what’s more thoughtful than picking the perfect present for your loved one?

Retail advertisements are popping up everywhere, and with so many items to choose from, it can get overwhelming. If you’re ready to throw in the towel for holiday shopping this year, hold your reindeers because the ever-so-stylish Justine Skye has curated a holiday shopping list that can assist you with all your shopping needs.

The “What A Lie” singer has teamed up with T.J. Maxx and Marshalls’ to share her must-have picks for the holiday season, and the items are both affordable and topnotch! From statement jewelry to beauty sets, Justine Skye’s list is bustling with good buys, and if you’re stumped when it comes to checking your favorite people off your list, she’s got you covered.

Justine Skye Shares Her Top Holiday Picks From T.J. Maxx and Marshalls was originally published on hellobeautiful.com