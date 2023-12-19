Kang Draft: Who We Could See Replace Jonathan Majors As Kang the Conqueror

The Marvel Cinematic Universe changed for the foreseeable future once actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment (Majors was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree).
Majors was tabbed to be “Kang the Conqueror,” a major player in the MCU but Marvel Studios dropped the actor from its upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films. His appearances in the Disney Plus series “Loki” and the 2023 film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” showed us a bit of what we could expect but the question is now will Marvel recast the character or pivot to a new major villain for the franchise.
There are several actors whose name has been connected to the role since Majors’ troubles surfaced. Among them, “Snowfall” Actor Damson Idris has come up in many fan conversations and after some of his scene-stealing performances in the FX series, we can see it but who are others who could take on the mantle of Marvel’s big bad guys like Thanos?
Check out the list below of actors who could become the new Kang or possible pivots that can bring us an old villain who will eventually appear in the MCU.
Wesley Snipes
Wesley Snipes’ “Blade” actually saved Marvel so what about bringing the OG back but this time as Kang? Crazier things have happened. Snipes is an experienced actor who has been working since 1986 appearing in several popular movies like Blade Trinity, New Jack City, Passenger 57, and Money Train. His experience and talent make him another great option to take on this part considering he can easily bring out both sides needed from Kang The Conqueror’s character if given the chance.
Damson Idris
When the troubles of Majors became public, many chose the “Snowfall” actor as the choice to become the new Kang if changes were needed. Could this be Idris’ time?
John Boyega
John Boyega is best known for his performance as Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens but he also had memorable roles in Pacific Rim Uprising ,Attack The Block ,and Detroit . He can easily switch between comedic roles or serious ones which could make him perfect for taking on a villainous role like Kang should Marvel Studios decide they need someone else
Idris Elba
Everyone wants Idris Elba to play someone, whether it’s James Bond, Luther or someone else. Elba is an English actor who has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars over recent years thanks to his roles in The Wire, Luther, Pacific Rim, Beasts Of No Nation, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War. He is known for being able to bring intensity and gravitas to any character he plays which could make him a great choice for playing Kang if Jonathan Majors isn’t able to return.
John David Washington
Oscar-nominated actor and the son of Oscar winner Denzel Washington, John David Washington is an American actor and former football running back, best known for his starring role in the Christopher Nolan film Tenet. His other credits include BlacKkKlansman, Malcolm & Marie, and Ballers. He has the charisma and acting chops to pull off a convincing performance as Kang the Conqueror.
Daniel Kaluuya
Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya first gained recognition after starring in Get Out but he has since gone on to appear in several other hit projects such as Widows, Queen & Slim and Judas and the Black Messiah. Kaluuya excels at conveying emotion through subtle facial expressions or nuanced line readings, making him perfectly suited for taking over Jonathan Majors’ role should it become necessary.
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K Brown is a highly talented actor who has appeared in several major television shows and films over the years, including This Is Us and The Predator franchise. His versatility as an actor makes him well suited for any type of role he takes on, from comedic parts to more serious ones like that of Kang the Conqueror if Jonathan Majors cannot continue in it. Additionally, Brown’s natural charisma would make him perfect for playing this villainous character with finesse and gravitas.
Trevante Rhodes
Trevante Rhodes is an American actor best known for starring in Moonlight(2016 )and Bird Box(2018 ).He also starred in 12 Strong as Sgt First Class Ben Milo And Westworld Rebus In 2018. He won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male for His Performance As Chiron In Moonlight in 2017.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is an up-and-coming actor who has already made waves in Hollywood with his performances in Aquaman and Watchmen. He has shown that he can handle both comedic and dramatic roles with ease, which makes him a great choice for Kang The Conqueror. His unique look and style could also help to bring something new to the character that was not seen before.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Gugu Mbatha-Raw played the important role of Ravonna Renslayer in Loki. Renslayer plays an important role in the ascension of Kang and the way the Disney Plus series ended, she could potentially play a major role in the franchise.
Dr. Doom
One of the biggest villains in Comic Book history, Dr. Doom’s history makes it easy to remove Kang altogether and become the next big bad in the Marvel Universe.