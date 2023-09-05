Kanye West & Bianca Censori Banned From Venetian Boat Company After Rear End-Showing NSFW Activity, Social Media Has The Ick

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If you remember, last week, Ye and his wife Bianca Censori were caught in a compromising position while in the back of a water taxi in Italy. If you don’t believe us check out the photos for yourself, which show Ye with his pants undone, butt showing, and Censori embarrassingly knelt down.

The photos immediately went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, as jokes about the two possibly engaging in a sexual act in public began to fly while Ye appeared to hide half his face with a mask.

While social media found it shocking, funny, or gross, Venezia Turismo Motascafi, the boat company in question, isn’t taking sex acts being committed on the boat lightly. They responded by banning Ye and Censori from ever riding on one of their boats again, according to a statement from The Independent.

“We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,” read the statement in part.

The statement also noted that the driver didn’t witness the alleged sex act, and if he did, he would have “immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

For those pondering how the boat’s driver didn’t know what was going on a few feet behind him, it’s because there was another person on board attempting to keep up appearances.

“In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr. and Mrs. West, who obstructed the captain’s view to the stern in any case,” the statement read.

The ban shouldn’t affect the boating company’s bottom line as they reportedly host other famous clientele, including Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Ben Affleck.

See below how social media reacted to Ye and Censori getting caught in a compromising position.

