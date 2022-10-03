Kanye West Shows Off ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt, Social Media Reacts

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Kanye West, now known simply as Ye, unveiled his newest collection for his fashion brand Yeezy, in Paris, France earlier today. But that’s not what has the internet buzzing.

Kanye, while launching his ninth season of Yeezy attire, pulled up with a surprise showcase in Paris. According to reports, before the display, he gave a quick speech while wearing a shirt with the words ‘White Lives Matter’ written on the back. On the front of the shirt, there was a picture of the Pope.

Ye was also spotted with noted black republican Candace Owens, who was wearing the same shirt. Some of the models showing off the new threads also wore the as well.

Only time will tell how the world will react to Ye’s latest antics. It’s hard to watch anything he does and not think that he’s somehow just marketing something… likey season nine of Yeezy. It’s also equally difficult, for me at least, to just assume that this apparently bizarre behavior isn’t completely organic. Could he be doing this for some greater reason that many of us just can’t see at the moment?

Probably not.

How do you feel like Ye wearing a shirt with ‘White Lives Matter’ written on it? Do you think he has a good reason that we just aren’t aware of yet?

