Kenneth Gainwell Allegedly Responds to DM via Social Media at Halftime, Calls Fan ‘Lil Boy’

In a nail-biting encounter with our divisional rival, the Philadelphia Eagles sneaked out of Washington D.C. with a win. However, one of the Eagles wasn’t so sneaky. Running back Kenneth Gainwell is under investigation for his alleged response to a heckling fan who messaged him during halftime of yesterday’s game versus the Commanders.

@devxnta, a devonta smith enthusiast on X (formerly known as Twitter), decided to take matters into his own hands Sunday after witnessing Gainwell’s costly fumble. Going to Gainwell’s social media page, he sent him a direct message, urging him to ‘hold on to the football’.

Gainwell replied “Lil boy don’t text me”.

@devxnta replied “Get off your phone”.

He then took to social media to let his followers know that Gainwell is taking the time to respond to fans on social media rather than pay attention to the halftime adjustments being made in the locker room.

“Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell is on his phone while the game is going on. #Eagles @jasrifootball @_MLFootball” @devxnta captioned.

Gainwell or any Eagles personnel have yet to comment on the situation.

See what social media is saying about Gainwell’s halftime convo below!

