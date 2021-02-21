Meek Mill drew the ire of Kobe Bryant fans, and most people with general sense, due to a suspect lyric he dropped referencing the late, great NBA legend. But one man willing to give him a pass is former NBA point guard Kenny Smith.
In case you missed it, a track featuring Lil Baby appeared online and in the Philly rapper’s portion, he mentioned the “choppa” in reference to Kobe who died (along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people) in a helicopter crash in early 2020.
It didn’t go over well, and Meek even tried to defend it (“Y’all internet antics cannot stop me,” he even tweeted). Nevertheless, the Jet is willing to give him the benefit of a doubt.
“I’m a Meek Mill fan,” Smith told TMZ Sports. “I know that he’s a huge basketball fan, huge Kobe fan. Whatever he says, I’m always going to give Meek a pass.”
Smith added, “I always give Meek the benefit of the doubt. He has a track record that speaks pretty long and pretty positive in the past year.”
Don’t be surprised if the song is released with that line suddenly not being included. Even rappers should try to keep it classy when it comes to the passing of a legend.
However, as you can see in the gallery below, a lot of people ain’t trying to give Meek Mill anything but this slander.
Kenny Smith Willing To Give Meek Mill A Pass for Suspect Kobe Bryant Lyric was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Kobe & Gigi Bryant’s deaths were only a year ago. Their family is still grieving heavily over them. The last thing they need is a “bar” to be made out of their loss right now. Meek Mill always been lame, but this is a new low.— Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) February 18, 2021
2.
L for Kenny and Meek Mill. NBA Youngboy would never say anything like this.— Official🐐(20-12)And(0-0) (@Officialj0nn) February 20, 2021
3.
Kobe dropping down from heaven to slap the shit outta Meek Mill for his line in that verse pic.twitter.com/pUwGsT7V7p— Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 18, 2021
4.
“I’m going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe” - Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/VfzoFIRVo6— Ball Fade➐ (@ballfade_) February 18, 2021
5.
How black Twitter is doing Meek Mill after hearing that line about Kobe pic.twitter.com/lrU6w8cfOj— Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 18, 2021
6.
NBA twitter when they catch Meek Mill after hearing the Kobe verse pic.twitter.com/oHAUfS8w2k— NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 18, 2021
7.
how everyone doing Meek Mill for that line about Kobe pic.twitter.com/YhwZeobHjB— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 18, 2021
8.
Young Thug editing Meek Mill off That Go after the Kobe line: pic.twitter.com/APPAIPEhBq— 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶 (@big_hasso) February 18, 2021
9.
just woke up, meek mill gotta go for that kobe line pic.twitter.com/DrwkLNuZgZ— 🤍 J BLACCHAND 🦾 (@blaccmass) February 18, 2021
10.
NBA Twitter pullin up to Meek Mill’s crib after hearing his Kobe verse pic.twitter.com/y9wFOAzAsa— Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) February 18, 2021