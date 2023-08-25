Kevin Hart In Wheelchair After Trying To Race Former NFL Running Back, Social Media Reminds Him He’s Not Built Different

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The comedian hopped on Instagram Wednesday to tell his 178 million followers a tragic story in a hilarious way. He was hanging out with friends, including former NFL running back Stevan Ridley when they got to trash-talking and things competitive.

Before he knew it, the two were lining up for a 40-yard dash that ended with Hart sitting in a wheelchair due to several injuries.

“I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff,” Hart said. “This debate was based off who’s faster. Those that know me know, I’m pretty fast. Stevan said, ‘Kevin, ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back [who] played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy.”

44-year-old Hart warns people that getting older isn’t easy, and as physical limitations increase, people need to realize that they can’t do what they used to.

“To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above. It’s not a game; respect that age,” Hart advised fellow aging folks. “Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. And I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair.”

His exact injuries include a torn lower abdomen and tears to his hip abductor, which leave him unable to walk and bound to a wheelchair; he adds, “I don’t know what that is, but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can’t walk.” See how social media is laughing at Hart’s pain below.

