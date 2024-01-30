Kim Burrell Drops “Let That Mask Work Fuh’ Ya” Merch [WATCH] + Social Media Reactions

Kim Burrell launches “Let That Mask Work Fuh’ Ya” merch

“I was encouraging this woman to hear the voice of God, and not just our own…It wasn’t meant to be derogatory, just an encouragement…It’s a part of my personality.” -Kim Burrell

is doubling down on her recent “let that mask work for you” virality. Though controversial opinions are keeping her name trending, Burrell is choosing to own her narrative!

In last week’s widespread clip, the gospel singer-songwriter is seen silencing a churchgoer during the closing of a sermon. As Burrell sings ‘Thank You Lord’ (a classic sing-a-long hymn in the black church), she is clearly not too fond of the congregation joining in.

“It’s a solo. God’s using me; don’t sing with me right now,” Kim said to the crowd mid-song. She continues, “I’m singing alone now…Ma’am with that mask. Let that mask work for you; I’m singing alone.”

Despite criticism from users of Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter), Burrell is making the most of the moment. Not only has she addressed misconceptions about the interaction and detailed her point of view, but she is attempting to turn the world’s reproval into a positive situation.

