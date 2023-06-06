Kyrie Irving Reportedly Wants LeBron James To Join Dallas Mavericks, Twitter Reacts

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The two joining forces always seemed logical, with Kyrie Irving leaving the Dallas Mavericks and going to the Los Angeles Lakers because he’s a free agent. The Lakers wouldn’t have to give up any of the young core they’ve acquired. However, Kyrie Irving is allegedly floating around another idea that sees James leave the purple and gold for Texas.

Yup, Irving reportedly wants James to team up with him and Luka Doncic, according to The Athletic and Stadium NBA Insider Shams Charania.

“Sources: Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas. Irving is a free agent this offseason,” Charania tweeted.

This is only the latest chapter in the possibility of the two playing on the same team again. Recently, when the Lakers were taking on the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, Irving was spotted courtside.

LeBron superfan Brian Windhorst even defended the possibility weeks ago, giving an example of how the Lakers could swing it.

“It would take a little bit of maneuvering… but [The Lakers] can get there,” Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective Podcast. “They can keep [Austin] Reaves & get Kyrie [Irving]… The way this is ending, it’s increasing the chances of it happening.”

Irving has also long regretted how his time with James in Cleveland ended, and a redo would be ripe with opportunity.

He spoke about his years with the Cavaliers on the I Am Athlete podcast last year and how the breakup was initiated.

“If I was in the same maturity line and understanding of who I am, and I look back, we definitely, definitely would’ve won more championships, because there would’ve been a better man-to-man understanding about what I’m going through,” he said. “I didn’t know how to share my emotions. I didn’t know how to do that. So instead of sharing, I isolated myself.”

Twitter, however, is very hype about the chance that James could possibly play alongside Doncic and Irving. See the reactions below.

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Wants LeBron James To Join Dallas Mavericks, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com