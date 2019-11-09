Ladies Love Cool Frenchie: French Montana’s A-List Dating History

French Montana has carved a special lane for himself in hip hop that no one will be able to imitate or duplicate. The self-proclaimed Coke Boy started out as a gangster, street rapper from the Bronx who was all about money and music. He also happened to be married at the time to wife Deen Kharbouch.

But in 2012, Karim Kharbouch’s whole life changed when Diddy signed him to Bad Boy records. And as the hits rose up the charts, so did French’s popularity with the ladies. @QueeenMinaa tweeted: If you see me off Twitter for more than 5 days that mean that French Montana got a girlfriend and it’s not me so I’ve isolated myself to mourn probably.

Before ladies loved cool French, he was a married man to Deen, whom he wed in 2007. The couple had separated by 2012, and their divorce was finalized in 2014. They also have a son who was born in 2010.

But don’t get it twisted. French hasn’t been thirsting for love at all since his divorce. His dating roster is legit enough to compare to other emcees who’ve been in the game twice as long as long as him. And he’s well aware of how the ladies feel about him. French once tweeted, “Ladies love me.. I wanna love yall back. Juuuuheeeeaaarrrrd.”

What trips most people out is the caliber of women that French has pulled over the years. Everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Sanaa Lathan have had a piece of the coke boy. Khloe’s relationship with French was hot and heavy for a while, until her then husband, Lamar Odom overdosed in a brothel and needed his wife back. On an episode of Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons, Khlo revealed, “It’s nothing against French. I just think I don’t want a boyfriend. I jumped into something because I was just, like, lonely and destructive. But now I’m like, I just want to be alone.”

Obviously that hasn’t slowed the Bad Boy down. As Karim takes his 34th trip around the sun today, let’s take a look back at all the ladies in Hollywood that he’s been boo’d up with.

