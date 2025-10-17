Listen Live
Laila Ali Claps Back At Claressa Shields By Saying Muhammad Ali Would Call Her “A Generic Wannabe”

Published on October 17, 2025

Boxer Claressa Shields made it clear that she’s not backing down from challenging Laila Ali to come out of retirement.

The self-proclaimed GWOAT has been taunting Ali for months, but now things seem to have boiled over since Shields continues to mention Ali’s father, the great Muhammad Ali.

On a recent episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, she referred to her as nothing more than Ali’s daughter, even though she’s regarded as one of the greatest female boxers of all time and retired undefeated.

“I’m gonna take the high road like Terence Crawford and say she was the best in her era,” Shields said around the two-minute mark. “Actually, I’m not gonna lie. Ann Wolfe was the best in her era, and I’m the best in this era. Laila Ali is just Muhammad Ali’s daughter.”

Hosts Gillie Da Kid and Wallo both push back, but Shields doubles down on world champion Ann Wolfe’s prowess, adding that Ali’s “a big woman… but my boxing skills are better than hers.”

Ali’s clearly tired of Shields chirping in her ear because she dropped a nearly 30-minute YouTube video about the continued trash-talking.

It begins with Ali pulling out the receipts from when she met Shields, as she stood next to her while Muhammad Ali received a Liberty Medal, which marked the start of their relationship, as Ali gave her a lot of advice in a mentor-like role.

But now Ali says her feelings for Shields have changed, because back then she wasn’t aware of her “divisive, vindictive, and malicious nature.”

And since Shields keeps bringing up her father, Muhammad Ali, Laila tells her just how he’d feel about her approach.

“You know what my father would say? She’s a generic wannabe,” she begins. “My father would not want to share his name or image with her. She does not represent anything about him in the ring or outside of the ring. Now, many of us, including myself, had high hopes for her. I supported her. I sent her off in the right direction, but she has become a disappointment. She is a horrible representation of both the sport and our culture.”
Ali still didn’t address Shields’ $15 million offer to get into the ring with her, but said she’ll reveal her answer in another video.
