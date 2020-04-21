CLOSE
LAWD: Teddy Riley’s Daughter Nia Done Glow’d Up! [Photos]

Posted April 21, 2020

Tedd Riley has been all over social media with his versus battle with Babyface. After a wave of memes & technical difficulties the world has finally gotten to see the battle…well kinda. Teddy’s daughter Nia Riley chose to go on social media and stand up for her daddy!

I ain’t mad atcha Nia! What the internet is mad at is nobody telling us how Nia Riley glow’d up like this and is gorgeous! Nia currently is a model and has shown face on famous TV show Love & Hip-Hop where she appeared to be dating rapper Soulja Boy for some time. Random! Check out some of our favorite photos of Nia Riley!

 

Pay Attention👸🏽....

👰🏽

Sorry Not Sorry 📸 @photobyjamx

🥶

Picture Perfect 👑✨

🥰😝 @laverneandlavender

“Emotionally Exhausted” @dollskill 👼🏽

🤑

Bae Dreamin 🥰 📸 @saraleesaleh

