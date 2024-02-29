Leap Day: Famous People You Didn’t Know Were Born on February 29th

Leap day is one of the rarest days on our calendar, as it only appears 2-3 times a decade. People who are born on February 29th don’t have a day on calendar every year. So in it’s absence do they celebrate on February 28th, or March 1st? Maybe they have a huge party every four years when their birthday is eligible to be recognized.
Nonetheless, these rare people still exist, and because they may not ‘officially’ celebrate their birthday every year, their solar returns tend to fly under the radar.
Here is a list of celebrities that you may not have known were born on ‘Leap Day’
1. Ja Rule (Rapper)Source:Getty
2. Peter Scanavino (Law & Order: SVU)Source:Getty
3. Tyrese Haliburton (NBA Player)Source:Getty
4. Tony Robbins (motivational speaker and life coach)Source:Getty
5. Mark Foster (lead singer of the band Foster the People)Source:Getty
