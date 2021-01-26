Legends Never Die: Twitter Remembers Kobe Bryant & Gianna On The Anniversary of Their Tragic Passing

It’s really been a year already since the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 6 other people.
The world has still not fully come to grips with the notion that the Black Mamba and Gianna are no longer with us. Leading up to this day that will now forever be a somber one, fans, current and retired NBA ballers, and celebrities have been reflecting on Bryant and his daughter’s tragic passing on social media.
You would be hard-pressed to find a timeline void of Kobe and Gianna’s pictures reflecting on his career, his life, him being a proud girl dad, and one of the most competitive people on the planet. Kyrie Irving, one of Kobe’s closest friends in the league, took his passing very hard, honored his hero and friend by rocking a Kobe #8 jersey to his Brooklyn Nets matchup with the Miami Heat.
Kyrie showed up to tonight's Nets game in a Kobe jersey


Earvin Magic Johnson took to Twitter to honor Kobe with some kind words:
“Thank you God for allowing me enjoy Kobe Bryant for 20 years as a great basketball player, athlete, husband, father, philanthropist, mentor & teacher of the game to many men & women of all ages, best friend to Rob Pelinka, & brother to @jeaniebuss.”
Thank you God for allowing me enjoy Kobe Bryant for 20 years as a great basketball player, athlete, husband, father, philanthropist, mentor & teacher of the game to many men & women of all ages, best friend to Rob Pelinka, & brother to @jeaniebuss.

That’s on top of the countless number of murals and memorials popping up across the city of Los Angeles and around the world, paying homage to the great Kobe Bryant and Gianna.
It’s still up in the air if and how the NBA plans to honor Bryant and Gianna this year. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, reportedly has asked the league not to do any tributes during games because seeing multiple tributes dedicated to her late husband and daughter would be too painful.
She did pay tribute to Kobe and her 13-year old daughter by sharing a letter written by Gianna’s best friend, Aubrey, on her Instagram account.
Yes, it’s been a year, but the death of Kobe is a fresh wound that has yet to heal. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Brandon Bell / Getty
Legends Never Die: Twitter Remembers Kobe Bryant & Gianna On The Anniversary of Their Tragic Passing was originally published on hiphopwired.com
One year.
A tribute to Kobe, performed by @SnoopDogg:
A powerful tribute delivered by Uncle Snoop.
"The Mamba lives in us ... And we cannot rest if job's not finished."
A year ago today we lost a legend. Today, we pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.
A year ago today we lost a legend. Today, we pay tribute to Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/NM9d5BXTgI
This poet perfectly describes Kobe’s impact on all of us.
We all miss you Kobe
Yes, we all do.
I think about my last interview w/ @kobebryant a lot because based off our conversation about @Kaepernick7, I believe he would have been a powerful voice in 2020. Hard not to think about Kobe's death in relationship to the many things that unraveled after. #Kobe
No lies detected, his voice is definitely missed and would have definitely been powerful during these trying times.
RIP Kobe and Gigi. 🙏🙏🙏
Gone too soon!
Vanessa and her daughters are going to need all the love and light to get through this day.
Kobe talking about Gianna, wow.
A proud girl dad.
One of the very best Kobe videos you'll see.
Amazing highlight reel.
Rest in Power Kobe and Gigi 💜 #MambaForever
"We really lost a giant. We lost an iconic human being that just happened to play basketball."
@JalenRose remembers the life of Kobe Bryant 💜💛
Jalen Rose with the facts about Kobe.
"Use your success, wealth, and influence to put them in the best position to realize their own dreams and find their true purpose."- @kobebryant
My tribute to my idol 🙌🏽
Mamba & Mambacita Forever ♾💛💜✨🤞🏾🙏🏽
📸: @Von_Jackson
My tribute to my idol 🙌🏽
Mamba & Mambacita Forever ♾💛💜✨🤞🏾🙏🏽

Powerful!
💜REMEMBERING KOBE:💛 Artists in the Philippines created this mural to honor basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna one year after their deaths. Kobe, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA on January 26th, 2020.
Absolutely amazing.
Today marks one year since the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and seven more irreplaceable lives.— MTV (@MTV) January 26, 2021
We continue to keep all of their families in our thoughts, and remember #Kobe’s legacy with this 1997 @MTVNews interview about his hopes and dreams in the NBA. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OYD6YVkJBM
Wow.
Rest In Peace my guy...🙏🏽
Today we honor and remember you and Gigi!!
Today we honor and remember you and Gigi!! pic.twitter.com/2GVoq1VQTy
A bittersweet day for Vince Carter being that he lost his good friend on his birthday.
January 26, 2021
81 olives! Hilariously legendary moment.
Unforgettable moments 🤎🙏🏽
I'm not crying, you are.
Family is Forever 🖤