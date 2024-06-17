Listen Live
Entertainment

614 Day Function: Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and MORE

Published on June 17, 2024

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024

Source: Kya Kelly / radio one columbus

Area code holidays are slowly becoming popular. In Columbus, we’ve always found an excuse to celebrate home. This past weekend, Urban One Columbus did JUST that! 614 Day landed on a sunny, clear Friday and of course we had to take advantage. Power 107.5, Magic 95.5, Joy 107.1, and LaGrande 102.5 hosted the 614 Day Function last Friday from 4pm-8pm at the stunning venue The Kee.

This free event was curated to give our listeners and community a day to celebrate their city. They got to enjoy music spun by Jae Esquire, games led by Beauty is Breeze, a cash bar with station-dedicated drinks, and a slew of conversations + performances with Black Fashion Expo, rising artists Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and Qamil Soul Dope.

Notably, R&B singer, Lekan released his brand new EP “So You Know” on 614 Day, which includes a titled track just for his hometown, “614“. He serenaded the crowd with his buttery vocals and humble charm. Lekan also exclusively shared with the crowd that he will join Nigerian goddess, Tems, on her “Born to Be Wild” Tour! Listen to Lekan’s “So You Know” – EP here: https://music.apple.com/us/album/so-you-know-ep/1749341093

 

Stream and follow all our 614 Day artists below:

Ria Blaq

Instagram: @riablaqsings

Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ria-black/1618355923

DrippDaDon

Instagram: @drippdadon

Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/drippdadon/1492164772

Lekan

Instagram: @lekan.official

Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/lekan/1540259198

Qamil Soul Dope

Instagram: @qamilsouldope

Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/qamil/498014840

Keep scrolling to check out the 614 Day Function photos!

1. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

2. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

3. DJ Nailz, Shon, and Zi!

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024614 day function at the kee 2024

4. Zi, Perla, and Beauty is Breeze!

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

5. Promo Girlies – Rebecca & Erin!

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

6. Artist, Pineapple Rxse Gold

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

7. Perla Holding it Down

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

8. Lekan Receiving His Flowers (Cake)

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

9. Magic’s Own, Robyn Simone!

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

10. Model for Black Fashion Expo

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

11. Singer, Greg Owens

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

12. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

13. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

14. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

15. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

16. Live Art!

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

17. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

18. Nia Noelle & Sean Anthony!

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

19. Nia Noelle &… Sean Anthony?

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

20. Singer, Ria Blaq

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

21. Singer, Ria Blaq

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

22. Sean Anthony, Nia Noelle, Baby J, and Perla Garcia!

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

23. Singer, Lekan

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

24. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

25. Artist, DrippDaDon

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

26. Artist, DrippDaDon

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

27. Singer, Qamil Soul Dope

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

28. Singer, Qamil Soul Dope

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

29. Singer, Qamil Soul Dope

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

30. Leah vs. Listener

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

31. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

32. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

33. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

34. The Team with The Dream!

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

35. Stations vs. Listeners

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

36. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

37. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

