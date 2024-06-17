614 Day Function: Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and MORE

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Area code holidays are slowly becoming popular. In Columbus, we’ve always found an excuse to celebrate home. This past weekend, Urban One Columbus did JUST that! 614 Day landed on a sunny, clear Friday and of course we had to take advantage. Power 107.5, Magic 95.5, Joy 107.1, and LaGrande 102.5 hosted the 614 Day Function last Friday from 4pm-8pm at the stunning venue The Kee.

This free event was curated to give our listeners and community a day to celebrate their city. They got to enjoy music spun by Jae Esquire, games led by Beauty is Breeze, a cash bar with station-dedicated drinks, and a slew of conversations + performances with Black Fashion Expo, rising artists Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and Qamil Soul Dope.

Notably, R&B singer, Lekan released his brand new EP “So You Know” on 614 Day, which includes a titled track just for his hometown, “614“. He serenaded the crowd with his buttery vocals and humble charm. Lekan also exclusively shared with the crowd that he will join Nigerian goddess, Tems, on her “Born to Be Wild” Tour! Listen to Lekan’s “So You Know” – EP here: https://music.apple.com/us/album/so-you-know-ep/1749341093

Stream and follow all our 614 Day artists below:

Ria Blaq

Instagram: @riablaqsings

Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ria-black/1618355923

DrippDaDon

Instagram: @drippdadon

Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/drippdadon/1492164772

Lekan

Instagram: @lekan.official

Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/lekan/1540259198

Qamil Soul Dope

Instagram: @qamilsouldope

Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/qamil/498014840

Keep scrolling to check out the 614 Day Function photos!