Viral young star, Lil Tay has reportedly passed away. An official statement was posted on her Instagram stating,

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.

During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.

Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

No details about the reasoning of the self-proclaimed Youngest Flexer on The Internet’s death. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lil Tay’s friends and family.

More news to come as the story develops.

Lil Tay aka “Youngest Flexer On The Internet” Reportedly Passed Away was originally published on hotspotatl.com