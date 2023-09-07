Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been almost two years since Drake’s last studio album Certified Lover Boy. Mixed reviews left fans to believe the ‘Champagnepapi’ has lost it. Come september, Drake on a mission to silence those critics with his upcoming album For All The Dogs. One of the leading singles that will be on the album is Drake’s Search & Rescue, which fans say he wanted beef with Kanye by adding Kim Kardashian’s vocals to the song in between verses.

RELATED: Drake’s Dad Says New Song With Kim Kardashian Sample Isn’t a Kanye Troll

For All The Dogs will be have star studded appearances from Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny. The album will be produced by two of Drake’s well acquainted talents, BYNX, and Lil Yachty. On the fifth installment of Lil Yachty’s A safe place podcast, He believes that fans have yet to hear the best of what Drake has to offer.

“I think if I had to give it a description — it has the most.. I would say like the most performance album he’ll have, as far as energy” Yachty explained. “But like I said off-camera, I think some of the best Drake verses that I’ve ever heard, are on this album”

Drake took to Instagram to reveal the cover art for his latest album, which was created by his son, Adonis.

Drake’s eighth studio For All The Dawgs is expected to be released September 22nd, 2023.

See what social media is saying about Lil Yachty’s comments and Drake’s Upcoming album

READ MORE:

RELATED: Drake’s Emotional On-Stage Tribute to His Mom [WATCH]

RELATED: Lil Yachty Checks Akademiks Over Playboi Carti Style Claims

RELATED: Philly Goats Announce They Have a Collaboration with Drake and DaBaby On The Way!

Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Best Verses are on ‘For All The Dogs’ was originally published on rnbphilly.com