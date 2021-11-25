Living Room Flexing: 5 Outfit Ideas For Thanksgiving Day

Can’t you just smell the sweet potato pie baking in the oven? Thanksgiving is upon us, and you know what that means — it’s time to celebrate the three F’s – Food, Family, and Fashion, of course! When Black families come together to celebrate, you can always expect potato salad, unwanted questions from auntie and some fierce living room fashion. Thanksgiving is an at-home holiday that doesn’t require us to venture far from the kitchen, dining room or living room. Whether it be with food or fashion, it’s in our nature to put a little extra spice in the mix and that’s just what holiday celebrations allow us to do.
While last Thanksgiving was a little different due to COVID, this year we are able to go back to our traditional way of celebrating the popular holiday. And just in case you’re fresh out of Thanksgiving living room outfit ideas because you got used to wearing pajamas daily due to quarantine, we’ve got you covered.
Below are 5 living room outfit ideas that will have you sitting pretty (literally) on Thanksgiving Day.
1. Just Lounging
Getting dressed up is not your thing, but you enjoy a cute ensemble, which is exactly why lounge sets were created. A lounge set says cute and comfortable at the same time. You can pair this lounge set with your favorite fuzzy slippers (or socks like Kayla did), or you can put some cute combat boots on with the look and dress it up a little. Either way your cuteness or comfort won’t be compromised.
2. Meet The Parents Look
If you’re going to a friend’s or boo’s house to meet their family, give them an outfit to remember. Take a note out of Georgette’s book and rock a blouse and pants set that match the holiday colors. Burnt orange looks amazing against brown skin tones and goes perfect with Thanksgiving décor. Show your sass and your spirit for the holiday in a get-up like this.
3. Leopard Print for the Holidays
When in doubt, leopard print is always a look. It works well with the Thanksgiving aesthetic, and it goes with just about anything. We are digging how Tinnell paired her leopard sweater with a leather tennis skirt and flat leather boots. This look is the perfect cute and cool combination for Thanksgiving day.
4. Set it off with a Sweater
Usually around Thanksgiving time the weather is a bit brisk. Bundle up in style with a sweater-skirt combo like Joce did. A look like this one is made for sitting fiercely in somebody’s living room on Thanksgiving day. Throw your hair up in a stylish bun, pair your favorite boots and crossbody purse with this look, and your got yourself a holiday slay!
5. High Society Slay
Just in case you’re getting together with friends for a Friendsgiving dinner, you need to take notes from Asia and slay like nobody’s business. As soon as you walk into the dinner donning this moody, navy velvet suit – all eyes will be on you. This look is also perfect for that extravagant family who brings out the good china for Thanksgiving. Nothing says high-class better than a fabulous pantsuit.