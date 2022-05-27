If you’re looking forward to a day of rest and relaxation like the rest of the world, you’re probably super excited that Memorial Day Weekend is upon us. The down time that comes with it is not the only reason the weekend holds so much value for people though.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. From 1868 to 1970, the holiday was celebrated every May 30 until it officially became every last Monday of every May.
With the extended weekend that the holiday brings looming, there are a multitude of things for people to get into. While some might want to visit cemeteries and memorials to honor those who have passed while serving, others might want to go to bars or just be outside and enjoy the nice weather. For those who want to sit back, relax and just sit in front of the tube, look no further.
There has been an insanely amount of good content on TV this year. With so much quality scattered around so many streaming platforms, it gets difficult to keep up with it all. For this weekend, where some are ecstatic about the fact that they can sit and do nothing but catch up on their favorite shows or new ones for that matter, we put together a list of shows that are absolutely worth a binge this weekend. Check it out below.
Happy Memorial Day Weekend to all and salute to our fallen soldiers!
Long Weekend: Here’s What To Watch For Memorial Day was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Yellowjackets (Showtime)
1 Season, 10 Episodes.
Wildly talented high school girls’ soccer players descend into savage clans after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. Twenty-five years later, they discover that what began in the wild is far from over.
2. P-Valley (Starz)Source:Starz
1 Season, 8 Episodes.
Season 2 Premieres June 3.
When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost.
3. The Boys (Amazon Prime)
2 Seasons, 16 Episodes.
Season 3 Premieres June 3.
It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.
4. Candy (Hulu)
1 Season, 5 Episodes.
Candy Montgomery is a 1980’s housewife and mother who did everything right: a good husband, two kids, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions, but when the pressure of conformity builds up, her actions scream for a bit of freedom.
5. Atlanta (FX; Hulu)Source:FX
3 Seasons, 31 Episodes.
Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of Atlanta finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.
6. Abbott Elementary (ABC; Hulu)Source:abc
1 Season, 13 Episodes.
In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers—and a slightly tone-deaf principal—are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
7. Biography: Bobby Brown (A&E)Source:CassiusLife.com
Two-Night Special Event Premiering May 30
From growing up in the housing projects of Roxbury, Massachusetts, through his rise to fame with New Edition and beyond, Bobby Brown shares his personal journey like never before in “Biography: Bobby Brown.” In exclusive interviews, the R&B icon unveils his struggles with substance abuse, his marriage to Whitney Houston, the devastating loss of Houston and his two children and his life as a devoted father and husband to Alicia Etheredge-Brown. Confronting his very personal yet very public struggles, Brown recounts what it was like to become a music phenomenon at such a young age in this tell-all documentary.
8. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max)
1 Season, 10 Episodes.
A dramatic look at the glitz and glamour of 1980s Los Angeles and the rise of the NBA’s Lakers, Dr. Jerry Buss and Magic Johnson.
9. Stranger Things (Netflix)
3 Seasons, 25 Episodes.
Season 4 Premieres May 27.
It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.
10. The Chi (Showtime)Source:The Chi on SHOWTIME
4 Seasons, 40 Episodes.
Season 5 Premieres June 26.
Jake, Papa and Kevin must confront the harsh reality of how the world views young, Black men in the aftermath of an act of police brutality. As the three friends reckon with a broken system, the aftershocks ripple across the South Side.
11. Only Murders In The Building
1 Season, 10 Episodes.
Season 2 Premieres June 28.
Following the shocking death of Arconia board president Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask her killer.