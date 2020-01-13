April Reign’s #OscarsSoWhite hashtag should be especially relevant for the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, and the snubbing of actors and actresses of color appears to be rampant yet again. Fans on Twitter are livid after Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o was passed over despite her scene-stealing role in Jordan Peele’s

Many on Twitter believe that Nyong’o essentially playing the role of two characters to great effect, in a chilling horror film no less, should have merited an acknowledgment from the Academy. But there were other omissions that Twitter found glaring, including Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, and Awkwafina in The Farewell. Fans also noted that Netflix’s Eddie Murphy-led vehicle, Dolemite Is My Name, also didn’t make that cut nor did any women directors get a nod, which got a reply from Issa Rae in her typically clever fashion after she and John Cho announced the nominees via US Weekly.

Fans are also a little taken aback that Scarlett Johansson received not one, but two nominations for her roles in Marriage Story and JoJo Rabbit, while Charlize Theron got a nod for Bombshell. There were some splashes of good news and diversity with Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver’s Hair Love getting a nomination for the Animated Short Film award. The standalone Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix dominated the nominations list in a number of categories.

But the prevailing sense on Twitter is that Nyong’o, who won her lone Academy Award for her role in 12 Years A Slave, adds to a growing thought that the Academy only nominates or awards Black actors playing roles of slaves or criminals, citing Denzel Washington’s win for Training Day.

Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: WENN

Lupita Nyong’o Snubbed In Oscar Nominations, Twitter Points Out Other Omissions was originally published on hiphopwired.com