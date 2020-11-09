CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Makin’ Boss Moves Like Her Auntie: Meet Kamala Harris Niece, Meena Harris [Photos]

Posted November 9, 2020

Kamala Harris Niece Meena Harris

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

The Vice President of the United States Of America Kamala Harris is no stranger to working hard. In fact, this trait was passed down to her family, and her niece Meena Harris is making money moves! Daughter of Maya Harris, Meena was born in Oakland California in 1984.

At the age of 36 years-young, Meena Harris is a lawyer, children’s book author ‘Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea‘, and owner/founder of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign. Kamala’s niece is always on social media supporting her auntie and it is adorable!

View this post on Instagram

This conversation went on for like an hour

A post shared by Meena Harris (@meena) on

Check out some pictures of our Vice Presidents niece, Meena Harris below!

RELATED: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of The 2020 Presidential Election

RELATED: Video: President-elect Joe Biden Speech After Winning 2020 Election

RELATED: #ElectionDay Watch: Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Interviews With Mina SayWhat

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Makin’ Boss Moves Like Her Auntie: Meet Kamala Harris Niece, Meena Harris [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Dear @sendavidperdue, 17 days.

A post shared by Meena Harris (@meena) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

bbs at DNC 2012 😩 my eyebrows 😩

A post shared by Meena Harris (@meena) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

2009 and 2019 were two of the hardest years of my life. When my grandma died in 2009, the only thing that gave me comfort was that in that moment she knew we would all be okay and she didn’t have to worry: I was on my way to law school, my mom had taken a new job in New York that she loved, and my aunt was running for attorney general — and there was no question in her mind that her daughter would win. It took me a while to realize that the past decade was bookended by those incredibly difficult years. But the big thing I learned over the last 10 years is to embrace uncertainty, to be comfortable in the unknown, and to find the strength and self-determination to know that everything, ultimately, will be okay. I’m reminding myself of that more than ever right now. So now that I’ve written a cliché NYE message, I’ll just say, fuck 2019 and bring it, 2020.

A post shared by Meena Harris (@meena) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

I’m so proud of you. I love you.

A post shared by Meena Harris (@meena) on

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

Me, Mindy, and our Auntie.

A post shared by Meena Harris (@meena) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

Extremely belated birthday twins

A post shared by Meena Harris (@meena) on

14.

15.

16.

View this post on Instagram

She’s trolling me #cbc

A post shared by Meena Harris (@meena) on

17.

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

🥰

A post shared by Meena Harris (@meena) on

20.

View this post on Instagram

We have fun on this campaign 👯‍♀️

A post shared by Meena Harris (@meena) on

Latest
Close