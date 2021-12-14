Many Argue For Black Capitol Riots Cop Eugene Goodman To Be Named As TIME’s 2021 Person Of The Year

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

TIME Magazine has been bestowing the honor of “Person Of The Year,” formerly broken down by gender prior to 1999, ever since the popular news publication first began the prestigious ranking in 1929.

The honorific title has sparked annual mass conversation for almost a century now with each new honoree. This year in particular had many asking for a recount though after it was given to 50-year-old tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, with the real people’s champ being Black police officer Eugene Goodman for his courage shown during the Capitol riots back in January.

There’s no denying that Musk had an astronomical year in 2021 that saw him become recognized as the wealthiest person in the world, be seen as a pioneer to the cryptocurrency movement and even successfully manufacturing a transportation service for space travel just to name a few career accomplishments. However, a handful of social media spectators felt like the honor should’ve been given to someone that actually did a heroic gesture for the nation outside of monetary gain or clout exposure. Goodman’s unaccompanied defense of the Senate chamber against Trump-supporting rioters on January 6, 2021 made him a perfect candidate for a lot of folks out there, with his quick-witted diversion tactics said to have prevented major bloodshed.

Although Goodman didn’t go without being honored completely — Senate ceremoniously awarded him the Congressional Gold Medal and he got to throw the first pitch on behalf of the Washington Nationals against the Mets this past summer — there’s something that should truly be said about how clever he was in single-handedly maneuvering the mob to a place where they could be properly apprehended.

Peep the video that went viral from that day in question below, which shows just how much strength Eugene Goodman possessed in those unpredictable minutes:

Keep scrolling to get a look at the response from the masses that would’ve preferred to see Eugene Goodman as TIME Magazine‘s 2021 Person Of The Year:

