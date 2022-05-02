Marlo Hampton Celebrates Her RHOA Peach In A Chic David Koma Ensemble

It’s been a long time coming for Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate Marlo Hampton. After years of her reoccurring role as a friend of the show, the stylish and feisty Le’Archive showroom owner finally earned herself a peach.
Hampton made her first appearance on the hit reality TV show in 2011 during season 4 as the stylish friend to NeNe Leakes. She quickly earned a reputation for her high-fashion looks and top-tier clapbacks. From her continued appearances on the show, we know she is quite capable of bringing the drama to the group of southern businesswomen. Now, the 46-year-old entrepreneur is heading into season 14 as a permanent cast member, after the show underwent a much-needed shakeup by removing Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams as peach holders.
In honor of the career upgrade and the RHOA season premiere, Hampton attended A Posh Peach Dinner: Celebrating Marlo Hampton, where she embodied a chic version of the juicy fruit that represents her current stomping grounds. Although there were a few familiar faces at the gathering and a bunch of missing castmates, the attendees showed up and showed out in style. In case you missed it, here’s a look at the fashion to hit Hampton’s Posh Peach Dinner.
Marlo embodied a peach during her dinner at the Tribeca Restaurant on April 30, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Clad in an orange David Koma set, sparkly YSL boots, and a Judith Leiber mini peach purse, Hampton dressed like she was up for the challenge of being RHOA’s most stylish cast member.
Falynn Pina, who joined season 13 as a friend of Porsha Williams, attended A Posh Peach Dinner: Celebrating Marlo Hampton at Tribeca Restaurant on April 30, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Pina looked radiant in an all-white suit.
After a hiatus, Sheree Whitfield, who rejoined the Housewives group, also attended A Posh Peach Dinner: Celebrating Marlo Hampton at Tribeca Restaurant on April 30, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. The aspiring fashion designer showed off her toned arms in an Alice and Olivia slip dress and nude Gianvito Rossi sandals.