Mary J. Blige Debuts ‘Bad B***h Fall’ In A Fur…And We’re Here For it!

Mary J. Blige is literally aging backward y’all!

On Wednesday (Sep. 18), the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul posted the ultimate thirst trap of herself drenched in a Yves St. Laurent fur and an animal print bathing suit. Oh, and her best accessory? Them thick thighs!

DAYUM Mary, don’t hurt us!

Mary J. Blige thighs thicker than the tension between North and South Korea — Tana Talk 3 – track 8 (@no_cut_card) September 18, 2019

If Mary says it’s bad bitch fall, then guess what it is!!!! https://t.co/8XORhotfMA — action brownskin (@LifeWithJRDN) September 18, 2019

Hot Girl Summer

Bad Bitch Fall

“A Hoe Never Gets Cold“ Winter — Wanna (@WannasWorld) September 19, 2019

As we know, this ain’t Mary’s first ride at the rodeo serving up a trend-setting lewk!

So to celebrate her ever-evolving and sexy style, here are 20 pics of the iconic singer giving us our entire life on the ‘Gram:

