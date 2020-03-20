If you followed Freddie Gibbs on Instagram then you’re no doubt familiar with the Stories section of his page, and hopefully never viewing his page in a public area. The talented midwest rapper has been officially banned from the service and his supporters are lamenting the loss.

With the ban official as of this morning (March 20), Freddie Kane took his talents to Twitter to address his adoring fans who will no longer be entertained by his over the top antics on IG.

They just banned me on Instagram. End of an era. — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) March 19, 2020

He added in a second tweet related to the ban, “U know it’s f*cked up when Instagram call u and tell u that u banned.”

With Instagram in his rearview, Gangsta Gibbs informed his Twitter followers that he’ll go turn up on Snapchat instead.

“Back to the TrapChat,” Gibbs tweeted.

Back to the TrapChat pic.twitter.com/D2orTNsy77 — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) March 19, 2020

Check out the reaction to Gibbs getting banned from Instagram below.

—

Photo: WENN

Matter Of Time: Freddie Gibbs Gets Officially Banned From Instagram was originally published on hiphopwired.com