Meek Mill Hard Launches Beef With Wale, Xitter Wants His Phone Privileges Revoked

Published on April 8, 2024

Meek Mill and his frequent outbursts on Twitter usually come with a side helping of entertaining misspellings, passionate thoughts delivered without care, and brain blurts from beyond. Right now, Meek Mill is trending on Xitter after hard launching a beef with Wale, which is getting a lot of traction online now.

Meek Mill, 36, shared a tweet on Monday (April 7) that has since been deleted and it explains his issue with Wale although it was delivered in that same punctuation-free fashion we’ve come to expect.

“Wale never liked me,” the tweet began. “Now ima treat him like the streets everytime I see him. I gave him 1000 chances these guys be thinking they linking with the enemy clown ass n*gga I wish I woulda knew the other day I woulda stretched you!”

Some online are noting that Meek is wilfully talking about catching a body as a very popular figure which involves someone else who is known to the public.

From there, the coffee kicked in or something because Meek has been on a Xitter tweeting spree, speaking on the recent tussle between Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. He’s also addressing fans who checked the Philadelphia rapper for talking reckless online considering he has been imprisoned before and is supposed to be an advocate for prison reform.

“I was raised in jail and in kiladelphia how did yall forget so fast …. Yall not listening to my raps I been this way! I never been normal tf I have boundaries like every other American but shit not sweet out here why yall acting like it,” read one tweet from this morning.

Check out the reactions to Meek Mill proudly announcing a beef we didn’t know about with Wale below.

Photo: Getty

Meek Mill Hard Launches Beef With Wale, Xitter Wants His Phone Privileges Revoked  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

