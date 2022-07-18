Meet Ayo Edebiri: The Beautiful Talent Stars In FX’s Popular Drama Series ‘The Bear’

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Meet comedian, writer and actress Ayo Edebiri, who stars in FX’s new, original series The Bear. Edebiri has quickly become a fan-favorite in the popular drama series. Check out a gallery of our favorite photos of Edebiri inside.

The 26 year old actress stars alongside The Bear’s lead Jeremy Allen White in the hit FX series. The two joined Vanity Fair over an Italian feast to talk about the show’s “runaway success,” what they thugoht of the finale, and all the saucy, Carmy-obssessed tweets.

Edebiri portrays Sydney Adamu in The Bear, who is a passionate, hardworking, talented and personable chef who is trying to bounce back from her failed catering business by taking a job working with Carmy (White) at The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

She is a fast-rising writer and talent, who was named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” for in 2021. She is the new voice of “Missy” on Big Mouth and played “Hattie” in season two of the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, a role created specifically for her after she joined the writers’ room. Edebiri’s additional writing credits include Mulligan, Big Mouth, What We Do in the Shadows and Sunnyside.

Edebiri also appeared on Comedy Central’s Up Next and co-hosts the podcast “Iconography” with Olivia Craighead.

In a short amount of time, Edebiri has already made a name for herself in entertainment. The young Boston native attended New York University for her bachelor’s degree, and hit the ground running to make her dreams come true in television and film.

