After a nearly two-year hiatus, Project Runway is back on Bravo on Thursday nights at 9pm ET for its 19th season. Taped this past Spring in New York, the show returns with 16 designers from across and country and fashion experts Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and, our good girlfriend, Elaine Welteroth to guide them along the way.

Unlike other seasons, show producers seem to be pushing the envelope early and tackling issues in and outside of the fashion industry right away. Just two weeks into the show, a streetwear design challenge turned into a platform for contestants to discuss issues of race, social justice, and the lack of diversity on the runway. Note, only 4 out of the 16 designers are Black.

During this episode, Atlanta-based designer, Zayden Skipper painted “Say Their Names” on his design to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter the lives lost at the hands of police officers and Haitian American designer Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste celebrated his culture and heritage through his mix-media look with a unique design of a Haitian figure. No spoilers here, but this contentious challenge sent a designer home before the end of the episode.

Up for grabs this season is $250,000 supplied by Pilot FriXion Erasable Pens and a mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Now I don’t know about you, but I can’t be the only one who wants the Black people to win every single game show and/or reality competition. So, bookmark the following Project Runway designers, save them on Instagram, and retweet them on Twitter.

If these past few episodes are indicative of what’s to come, it will be interesting to see what else happens this season. And, we are rooting for everybody Black.

Meet The Brilliant Black Designers On ‘Project Runway’ Season 19 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com