Meet The Cast Of Amazon Prime’s Enthralling Drama Series ‘Riches’

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Fans can’t get enough of Amazon Prime’s new drama series “Riches.” While the show spotlights family drama, it also highlights and uplifts Black success in business and entrepreneurship. Meet the amazing cast from the exciting British drama series inside.

“Riches” debuted on the streaming platform on Dec. 2. Since then, fans quickly binged the six episodes in its pilot season. The short season has fans yearning for more.

The series follows Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie), who has built a cosmetics empire called Flair and Glory. However, when he suffers a stroke, his family’s secrets and lies rise to the surface and the future of his multi-million-pound company is at stake.

It is a enthralling show, which brings fans around the world together. The idea that “what happens in this house, stays in this house,” appears bright as day in the Richards family. As secrets of infidelity, money laundering and foul play arise, Flair and Glory’s newly appointed CEO Nina Richards (Deborah Ayorinde) won’t stop until she gets to the bottom of her father’s untimely death.

Ayorinde is joined by Sarah Niles, who portrays her “evil” stepmother Claudia Richards. Emmanuel Imani, CJ Beckford, Ola Orebiyi, Brendan Coyle, Hermione Norris, Nneka Okoye, Saffron Hocking, and Jourdan Dunn round out the cast.

Be sure to stream one of our favorite shows (which is also included on our Winter What to Watch list) on Amazon Prime.

Meet the talented cast, who bring “Riches” to life below:

Meet The Cast Of Amazon Prime’s Enthralling Drama Series ‘Riches’ was originally published on globalgrind.com