Ahead of it’s March 3rd release, the cast and filmmakers of Creed III gathered to celebrate it’s premiere in Los Angeles. Click inside to check out some photos from the event!

Last night (February 27), the cast and crew of the highly anticipated sports drama film Creed III gathered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the moments occasion. The franchise’s leading man Michael B. Jordan graced the red carpet alongside co-stars Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu and Phylicia Rashad.

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. It was written by Ryan Coogler, Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin. Michael B. Jordan served as a producer alongside Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Elizabeth Raposo, Jonathan Glickman and Sylvester Stallone. Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Nicolas Stern and Adam Rosenberg were executive producers on the film.

Having already made more than $377 million worldwide, the latest installment in the Creed series will hit theaters and IMAX this Friday, March 3rd. Check out some photos from the premiere event below!

Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors & More Attend The Los Angeles Premiere For ‘Creed III’ was originally published on globalgrind.com