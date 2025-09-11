Michael Rainey Jr. is always getting fits off as Tariq St. Patrick in Power Book II: Ghost and more than likely, the upcoming Power spinoff starring him and Joseph Sikora. So it should come as no surprise that it remains the case when the cameras stop rolling.

Right on time for New York Fashion Week and the fall season, Rainey Jr. and BoohooMAN have teamed up for a capsule collection ripped straight out of the 70s.

The collection features high-quality knits and outerwear inspired by the 70s, toutiing 69 layering pieces paired with dark denim flares & corduroy that the brand says “reflect Rainey’s personal style and cultural influence.”

Per a press release:

Love Power 107.5? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The collection speaks to Rainey’s ability to stay on the pulse of culture while leaning into timeless pieces that transition seamlessly from day to night. Sleek turtlenecks styled under jackets create refined layered looks, while faux leather jackets and trousers arrive as the ultimate fall outerwear staples. Studded and embellished accents round out the range with bold finishing touches.

Highlights include sharp two-piece sets, versatile going-out tees, and elevated knitwear and faux leather staples designed for a fall refresh.

The collection is available at BoohooMAN.com right now, with many of the pieces being sold at a discounted price. So what are you waiting for? Hit the website, and check out the gallery below for a more detailed look at the Michael Rainey Jr. collection with BoohooMAN.

Michael Rainey Jr. Channels 70s Fashion With BoohooMAN Capsule Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 2. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 3. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 4. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 5. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 6. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 7. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 8. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 9. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 10. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 11. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 12. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 13. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 14. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 15. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 16. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 17. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 18. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 19. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 20. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 21. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 22. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 23. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 24. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 25. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 26. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 27. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 28. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 29. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 30. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 31. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 32. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 33. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 34. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 35. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 36. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 37. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 38. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 39. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 40. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 41. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 42. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 43. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 44. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 45. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 46. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 47. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 48. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 49. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 50. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 51. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 52. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 53. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 54. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 55. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 56. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 57. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 58. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 59. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 60. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr. 61. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.